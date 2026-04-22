ARKO Corp. (ARKO) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, ARKO Corp. (ARKO) closed at $6.50, marking a -1.07% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.05% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.69%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.64%.

The company's stock has climbed by 17.53% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.59%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of ARKO Corp. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.16, showcasing a 33.33% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.65 billion, indicating a 9.69% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.26 per share and a revenue of $7.27 billion, signifying shifts of +73.33% and -4.93%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ARKO Corp. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. ARKO Corp. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, ARKO Corp. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.27. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 19.67.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, finds itself in the bottom 21% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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