ARKO Corp. (ARKO) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

ARKO Corp. (ARKO) ended the recent trading session at $6.86, demonstrating a -0.72% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.33%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.22%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.56%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.14% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 4.59% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.83% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of ARKO Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 7, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.16, down 5.88% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.43 billion, indicating a 7.41% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.31 per share and a revenue of $9.18 billion, indicating changes of +29.17% and -2.52%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for ARKO Corp. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ARKO Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note ARKO Corp.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.66. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 18.95.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 148, this industry ranks in the bottom 42% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ARKO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

ARKO Corp. (ARKO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

