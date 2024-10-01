ARKO Corp. (ARKO) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

ARKO Corp. (ARKO) closed the most recent trading day at $6.90, moving -1.71% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.93%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.41%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.53%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 12.14% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.17% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of ARKO Corp. will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.16, showcasing a 5.88% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.43 billion, indicating a 7.41% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $9.18 billion, which would represent changes of +29.17% and -2.52%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for ARKO Corp. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. ARKO Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, ARKO Corp. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.02. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.18.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 99, this industry ranks in the top 40% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

ARKO Corp. (ARKO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

