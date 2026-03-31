ARKO Corp. (ARKO) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

ARKO Corp. (ARKO) ended the recent trading session at $5.57, demonstrating a +1.55% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.91%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.49%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.83%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 13.02% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its loss of 11.18%, and the S&P 500's loss of 7.64%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of ARKO Corp. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.16, signifying a 33.33% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.65 billion, indicating a 9.69% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

ARKO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $7.27 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +73.33% and -4.93%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ARKO Corp. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 18.18% higher within the past month. Currently, ARKO Corp. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, ARKO Corp. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 21.08. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 18.74.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, placing it within the bottom 28% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.