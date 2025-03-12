ARKO Corp. (ARKO) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw ARKO Corp. (ARKO) ending at $3.86, denoting a +0.52% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.49%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.22%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 44.75% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 4.53% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.15%.

The upcoming earnings release of ARKO Corp. will be of great interest to investors. On that day, ARKO Corp. is projected to report earnings of -$0.17 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 750%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.84 billion, indicating a 11.21% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.10 per share and a revenue of $8.01 billion, indicating changes of -23.08% and -8.29%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for ARKO Corp. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 75% lower. As of now, ARKO Corp. holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, ARKO Corp. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 40.42. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 20.76.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, positioning it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ARKO Corp. (ARKO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.