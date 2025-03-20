ARKO Corp. (ARKO) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with ARKO Corp. (ARKO) standing at $4.07, reflecting a -0.49% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 47.7% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 2.67%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.48%.

The upcoming earnings release of ARKO Corp. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.17, reflecting a 750% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.84 billion, reflecting a 11.21% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.10 per share and a revenue of $8.01 billion, signifying shifts of -23.08% and -8.29%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ARKO Corp. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 75% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, ARKO Corp. possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, ARKO Corp. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 43.05. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 20.9 for its industry.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

ARKO Corp. (ARKO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

