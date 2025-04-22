ARKO Corp. (ARKO) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, ARKO Corp. (ARKO) closed at $4.25, marking a +0.71% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 2.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.66%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.71%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 1.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 2.1%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.86%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of ARKO Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.17, showcasing a 750% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.84 billion, indicating a 11.21% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

ARKO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $8.01 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -23.08% and -8.29%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ARKO Corp. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, ARKO Corp. holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, ARKO Corp. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 44.42. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.64, so one might conclude that ARKO Corp. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

