ARKO Corp. (ARKO) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

ARKO Corp. (ARKO) ended the recent trading session at $4.95, demonstrating a +1.23% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

The company's stock has dropped by 2.4% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.26%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of ARKO Corp. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.01, showcasing a 66.67% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.81 billion, indicating a 9.03% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $7.66 billion. These totals would mark changes of 0% and 0%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for ARKO Corp. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, ARKO Corp. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, ARKO Corp. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 40.75. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 21.07.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

