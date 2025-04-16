ARKO Corp. (ARKO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ARKO Corp. (ARKO) closed at $3.99, marking a +0.13% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.24%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.73%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 3.92% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.31% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.17% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of ARKO Corp. will be of great interest to investors. On that day, ARKO Corp. is projected to report earnings of -$0.17 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 750%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.84 billion, down 11.21% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.10 per share and a revenue of $8.01 billion, demonstrating changes of -23.08% and -8.29%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for ARKO Corp. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. ARKO Corp. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In the context of valuation, ARKO Corp. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 41.9. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 20.13 of its industry.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.