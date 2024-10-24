ARKO Corp. (ARKO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ARKO Corp. (ARKO) closed at $6.81, marking a +0.15% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.76%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 0.44% in the past month, leading the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.27% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 1.47%.

The upcoming earnings release of ARKO Corp. will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.16, showcasing a 5.88% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.43 billion, down 7.41% from the year-ago period.

ARKO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $9.18 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +29.17% and -2.52%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ARKO Corp. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. ARKO Corp. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, ARKO Corp. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 22.3. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 19.31.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, finds itself in the bottom 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

