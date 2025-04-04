ARKO Corp. (ARKO) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw ARKO Corp. (ARKO) ending at $3.80, denoting no adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 5.98%. At the same time, the Dow lost 5.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.82%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 5.71% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 6.06% and outstripping the S&P 500's loss of 7.66%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of ARKO Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.17, down 750% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.84 billion, indicating a 11.21% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.10 per share and a revenue of $8.01 billion, signifying shifts of -23.08% and -8.29%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ARKO Corp. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ARKO Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, ARKO Corp. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 40. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 20.78 of its industry.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 151, this industry ranks in the bottom 40% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ARKO Corp. (ARKO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.