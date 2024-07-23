ARKO Corp. (ARKO) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

ARKO Corp. (ARKO) closed the most recent trading day at $6.31, moving -0.47% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.14%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 0.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 1.5%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.96%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of ARKO Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect ARKO Corp. to post earnings of $0.18 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 63.64%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.41 billion, indicating a 2.51% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $9.17 billion. These totals would mark changes of +125% and -2.58%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for ARKO Corp. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, ARKO Corp. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, ARKO Corp. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.85. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.41.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 193, this industry ranks in the bottom 24% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Check Out These Stocks Before They Report Earnings (Free Report)

A stock can jump +10-20% in a single day after a positive earnings surprise. What if you could get in early on those stocks? It could be the "holy grail" of stock picking for investors.

Zacks' new special report is designed to do exactly that. It reveals 5 promising stocks experts predict will crush earnings estimates and skyrocket in price.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ARKO Corp. (ARKO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.