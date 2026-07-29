ARKO Corp. (ARKO) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

ARKO Corp. (ARKO) closed at $7.74 in the latest trading session, marking a -3.61% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.52%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.74%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 0% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 2.93%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.92%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of ARKO Corp. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.15, marking a 6.25% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.99 billion, down 0.67% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.29 per share and a revenue of $7.51 billion, demonstrating changes of +93.33% and -1.7%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ARKO Corp. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ARKO Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, ARKO Corp. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 27.69. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.13, so one might conclude that ARKO Corp. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, placing it within the bottom 18% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ARKO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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