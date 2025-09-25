ARKO Corp. (ARKO) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ARKO Corp. (ARKO) closed at $4.62, marking a -3.95% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.5%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.5%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 4.75% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its loss of 3.92%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.74%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of ARKO Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.12, showcasing a 71.43% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.03 billion, down 11.05% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.17 per share and a revenue of $7.74 billion, representing changes of +30.77% and -11.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for ARKO Corp. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. ARKO Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, ARKO Corp. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 28.29. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 21.74.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

