ARKO Corp. (ARKO) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

ARKO Corp. (ARKO) ended the recent trading session at $4.36, demonstrating a -5.12% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.98%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.18%.

The stock of company has risen by 5.28% in the past month, leading the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.97%.

The upcoming earnings release of ARKO Corp. will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.12, up 9.09% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.07 billion, indicating a 13.12% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $7.87 billion. These totals would mark changes of -38.46% and -9.84%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ARKO Corp. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ARKO Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, ARKO Corp. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 57.38. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.2, so one might conclude that ARKO Corp. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 74, this industry ranks in the top 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Should You Invest in ARKO Corp. (ARKO)?

Before you invest in ARKO Corp. (ARKO), want to know the best stocks to buy for the next 30 days? Check out Zacks Investment Research for our free report on the 7 best stocks to buy.

Zacks Investment Research has been committed to providing investors with tools and independent research since 1978. For more than a quarter century, the Zacks Rank stock-rating system has more than doubled the S&P 500 with an average gain of +24.08% per year. (These returns cover a period from January 1, 1988 through May 6, 2024.)

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ARKO Corp. (ARKO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.