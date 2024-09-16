ARKO Corp. (ARKO) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

ARKO Corp. (ARKO) closed the most recent trading day at $6.41, moving +0.79% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.52%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 2.6% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 4.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.67%.

The upcoming earnings release of ARKO Corp. will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.16, showcasing a 5.88% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.43 billion, down 7.41% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $9.18 billion. These totals would mark changes of +29.17% and -2.52%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for ARKO Corp. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, ARKO Corp. holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note ARKO Corp.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.85. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.33.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 143, this industry ranks in the bottom 44% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

ARKO Corp. (ARKO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.