ARKO Corp. (ARKO) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with ARKO Corp. (ARKO) standing at $6.48, reflecting a +0.93% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.5%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.28%.

The the stock of company has risen by 11.27% in the past month, leading the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 4.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.1%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of ARKO Corp. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 6, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.18, up 63.64% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.41 billion, showing a 2.51% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $9.17 billion, indicating changes of +125% and -2.58%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ARKO Corp. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, ARKO Corp. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, ARKO Corp. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.48.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

