ARKO Corp. Announces Rise In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - ARKO Corp. (ARKO) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $12.01 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $8.23 million, or $0.07 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 11.4% to $2.020 billion from $2.279 billion last year.

ARKO Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $12.01 Mln. vs. $8.23 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.10 vs. $0.07 last year. -Revenue: $2.020 Bln vs. $2.279 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.