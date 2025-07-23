ARKO Corp. Announces Conference Call to Discuss Q2 2025 Financial Results

ARKO Corp. will host a conference call on August 6, 2025, to discuss Q2 financial results.

Quiver AI Summary

ARKO Corp., a leading convenience store operator in the U.S., announced it will hold a conference call on August 6, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its Q2 financial results for the period ending June 30, 2025. The conference call, hosted by the management team, will include a question-and-answer session following the financial results release, which will be published beforehand. Participants can join by dialing the provided toll-free or international numbers, and a replay will be available for a month after the call. ARKO, based in Richmond, VA, operates multiple convenience store brands and is involved in retail, wholesale, fleet fueling, and petroleum supply. More information is available on their website.

Potential Positives

ARKO Corp. is scheduled to host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the second quarter, indicating transparency and engagement with investors.

The upcoming financial results announcement suggests potential positive performance, which could enhance investor confidence in the company.

As a Fortune 500 company, ARKO Corp.'s market presence and size signal significant industry influence and stability.

The conference call includes a Q&A period, allowing direct interaction with management, which is a positive approach towards shareholder communication.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When is ARKO Corp.'s Q2 2025earnings conference call

ARKO Corp.'s Q2 2025earnings conference callis scheduled for Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

How can I join the ARKO Corp.earnings call

You can join the ARKO Corp.earnings callby calling toll-free at (877) 605-1792 or internationally at (201) 689-8728.

Will ARKO Corp. provide financial results before the call?

Yes, ARKO Corp. will issue a press release with financial results prior to theearnings call

Is there a webcast available for theearnings call

Yes, ARKO will provide a live webcast for theearnings call accessible at https://www.arkocorp.com/news-events/ir-calendar.

How can I access the replay of theearnings call

The replay will be available approximately three hours after the call concludes through September 5, 2025, using toll-free number (877) 660-6853.

$ARKO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $ARKO stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ARKO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ARKO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 05/09/2025

$ARKO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ARKO recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ARKO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Kelly Bania from BMO Capital set a target price of $5.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Bobby Griffin from Raymond James set a target price of $10.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Mark Astrachan from Stifel set a target price of $7.5 on 02/27/2025

RICHMOND, Va., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) (the “Company”), a Fortune 500 company and one of the largest convenience store operators in the United States, today announced that the Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 6, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.





ARKO Corp.’s management team will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. The Company will provide its financial results in a press release prior to the call.







Date:



Wednesday, August 6, 2025







Time:



5:00 p.m. Eastern Time







Toll-free dial-in number:



(877) 605-1792







International dial-in number:



(201) 689-8728







Webcast:





ARKO's Q2 2025 Earnings Call







A telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the call concludes through Friday, September 5, 2025.







Toll-free replay number:



(877) 660-6853







International replay number:



(201) 612-7415







Replay ID:



13754740





A link to the live webcast and replay will also be available at



https://www.arkocorp.com/news-events/ir-calendar



. We encourage all participants to register at least 15 minutes prior to the 5:00 p.m. ET start time. If you have any difficulty registering or connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (720) 330-2829.







About ARKO Corp.







ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) is a Fortune 500 company that owns 100% of GPM Investments, LLC and is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the United States. Based in Richmond, VA, our highly recognizable Family of Community Brands offers delicious, prepared foods, beer, snacks, candy, hot and cold beverages, and multiple popular quick serve restaurant brands. We operate in four reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling merchandise and fuel products to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; fleet fueling, which includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations and issuance of proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites; and GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to our retail and wholesale sites and charges a fixed fee, primarily to our fleet fueling sites. To learn more about GPM stores, visit:



www.gpminvestments.com



. To learn more about ARKO, visit:



www.arkocorp.com



.







Company Contact







Jordan Mann





ARKO Corp.







investors@gpminvestments.com









Investor Contact







Sean Mansouri, CFA





Elevate IR





(720) 330-2829







ARKO@elevate-ir.com





