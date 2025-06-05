ARKO Corp. Achieves Fourth Consecutive Year on Fortune 500 List, Ranking No. 488

ARKO Corp. ranks No. 488 on the 2025 Fortune 500 list, marking its fourth consecutive year on the list.

Quiver AI Summary

ARKO Corp., one of the largest convenience store operators and fuel wholesalers in the U.S., has been named to the 2025 Fortune 500 list for the fourth consecutive year, ranking at No. 488. Chairman and CEO Arie Kotler expressed pride in this recognition, attributing it to the company's strong business model, focus on customer engagement, and commitment to long-term growth. Since its inception in 2003, ARKO has expanded from 169 stores to nearly 3,600 locations by implementing a multi-year transformation plan that includes converting some stores to dealer sites and investing in high-growth retail segments. The company operates various segments, including retail, wholesale, fleet fueling, and petroleum supply.

Potential Positives

ARKO Corp. has been named to the 2025 Fortune 500 list for the fourth consecutive year, showcasing its strong revenue and market presence.

The company has significantly expanded its operations from 169 stores at its founding in 2003 to nearly 3,600 locations as of March 31, 2025.

ARKO's ongoing multi-year transformation plan includes strategic investments in high-growth areas, such as food service and other tobacco products, reflecting its commitment to long-term growth.

CEO Arie Kotler emphasizes a focus on customer engagement and delivering value, which could strengthen customer loyalty and market competitiveness.

Potential Negatives

Despite being named to the Fortune 500 list for the fourth consecutive year, ARKO Corp. only ranked No. 488, suggesting limited growth compared to peers in the industry.

The announcement of a multi-year transformation plan that includes the conversion of 153 company-operated stores to dealer sites may indicate struggles with maintaining direct control over operations and could impact overall customer experience.

Forward-looking statements highlight uncertainties regarding the company’s projected financial and operational results, indicating potential instability or challenges ahead.

FAQ

What is ARKO Corp. known for?

ARKO Corp. is one of the largest convenience store operators and fuel wholesalers in the United States.

When was ARKO Corp. named to the Fortune 500 list?

ARKO Corp. was named to the Fortune 500 list on June 5, 2025, for the fourth consecutive year.

What revenue rank did ARKO achieve on the Fortune 500 list?

ARKO ranked No. 488 on the Fortune 500 list based on total revenue.

How many locations does ARKO Corp. operate?

As of March 31, 2025, ARKO operates nearly 3,600 locations across the United States.

What strategic changes has ARKO made recently?

ARKO has converted 153 company-operated stores to dealer sites and invested in high-growth retail segments.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ARKO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $ARKO stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



RICHMOND, Va., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





ARKO Corp.





(Nasdaq: ARKO) (“ARKO” or the “Company”), one of the largest convenience store operators and fuel wholesalers in the United States, today announced it was named to the 2025 Fortune 500 list for the fourth consecutive year. The yearly ranking highlights companies based on total revenue in the United States. ARKO ranked at No. 488.





“We are proud to be recognized by Fortune for our leadership for the fourth consecutive year,” said Arie Kotler, Chairman, President, and CEO of ARKO Corp. “We believe this accomplishment is a testament to the strength of our business model and the team’s ability to focus on customer engagement and delivering value to our customers. We remain committed to further laying the foundation for continued long-term growth, driving further value to our customers and optimizing our store portfolio.”





Inclusion on the Fortune 500



®



is based on total revenue for respective fiscal years. Eligible businesses include U.S.-incorporated private companies and cooperatives that file financial statements with government agencies, along with mutual insurance companies that file with state regulators.





In 2024, the Company began development of a multi-year transformation plan. As part of this plan, the Company converted 153 company operated stores to dealer sites, while making strategic investments in our retail segment in high-growth areas, including food service and other tobacco products. Since its founding in 2003, ARKO has grown from 169 stores to nearly 3,600 locations, as of March 31, 2025. As of March 31, 2025, the Company is comprised of approximately 1,330 company-operated stores, more than 1,960 independent dealer sites to which it supplies fuel, and approximately 280 unmanned fleet fueling locations.





Learn more about ARKO Corp. and its family of community of brands





here





.







About ARKO Corp.







ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) is a Fortune 500 company that owns 100% of GPM Investments, LLC and is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the United States. Based in Richmond, VA, our highly recognizable Family of Community Brands offers delicious, prepared foods, beer, snacks, candy, hot and cold beverages, and multiple popular quick serve restaurant brands. We operate in four reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling merchandise and fuel products to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; fleet fueling, which includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites; and GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to our retail and wholesale sites and charges a fixed fee, primarily to our fleet fueling sites. To learn more about GPM stores, visit:



www.gpminvestments.com



. To learn more about ARKO, visit:



www.arkocorp.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This document includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, the Company’s expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as “accretive,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “guidance,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to, among other things, changes in economic, business and market conditions; the Company’s ability to maintain the listing of its common stock and warrants on the Nasdaq Stock Market; changes in its strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; expansion plans and opportunities; changes in the markets in which it competes; changes in applicable laws or regulations, including those relating to environmental matters; market conditions and global and economic factors beyond its control; and the outcome of any known or unknown litigation and regulatory proceedings. Detailed information about these factors and additional important factors can be found in the documents that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable law.







Media Contact







Jordan Mann





ARKO Corp.







investors@gpminvestments.com









Investor Contact







Sean Mansouri, CFA





Elevate IR





(720) 330-2829







ARKO@elevate-ir.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.