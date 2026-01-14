Arko (ARKO) Price Target Increased by 15.91% to 8.67

The average one-year price target for Arko (NasdaqCM:ARKO) has been revised to $8.67 / share. This is an increase of 15.91% from the prior estimate of $7.48 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $9.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 72.37% from the latest reported closing price of $5.03 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 308 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arko. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARKO is 0.03%, an increase of 12.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.71% to 53,188K shares. The put/call ratio of ARKO is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LMR Partners LLP holds 3,716K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,574K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,590K shares , representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARKO by 88.37% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,918K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,093K shares , representing a decrease of 9.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARKO by 0.92% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,896K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,821K shares , representing an increase of 3.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARKO by 45.62% over the last quarter.

MLPEX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund Class C holds 1,830K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.