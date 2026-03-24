Is ARKO (ARKO) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has ARKO Corp. (ARKO) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

ARKO Corp. is one of 179 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ARKO Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARKO's full-year earnings has moved 116.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that ARKO has returned about 17.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 1.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that ARKO Corp. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Kenvue (KVUE) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 2%.

The consensus estimate for Kenvue's current year EPS has increased 0.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, ARKO Corp. belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry, a group that includes 36 individual stocks and currently sits at #179 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 0.2% so far this year, meaning that ARKO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Kenvue is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track ARKO Corp. and Kenvue. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.