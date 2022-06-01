ARKK v Oil ETFs in 2022

(3:40) - Is ARK The New Janus Twenty?

(11:00) - Are Investors Still Buying Into Kathy Wood's Strategy?

(19:15) - Should Your Portfolio Have Exposure To Energy Stocks?

(29:30) - ETFs To Keep On Your Radar

(36:50) - Episode Roundup: ARKK, ARKG, TSLA, ZM, AAPL, XOM, CVX, CPE, XLE, XOP, BSCE, RYE, SARK, TARK

Podcast@Zacks.com

Welcome to Episode #316 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey is joined by Zacks Director of ETF Research, Neena Mishra, to discuss the intriguing comparison of ARK Innovation and the Energy ETFs in 2022.

ARKK v Energy ETFs

On past podcasts, Tracey and Neena have talked about Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment ETFS, especially Ark Innovation (ARKK), the flagship fund which launched in 2014.

But in 2022, it’s the energy sector, for the second year in a row, which has been outperforming. The largest energy ETFs, the Energy Select Sector SPDR and SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF are both up over 50% year-to-date, as they’re being driven by the big returns in Big Oil stocks like ExxonMobil and Chevron.

ARKK is a mirror of the Energy ETFs on performance, with shares down 50% year-to-date.

Yet more money continues to roll into the ARK Innovation ETF compared to the Energy SPDR ETF. In 2022, $1.6 billion has flowed into the flagship ARKK fund.

Is this a bullish, or bearish, signal for these ETFs?

Value Versus Growth ETFs

1. ARK Innovation ARKK

ARK Innovation, the flagship ARK Investment fund, was one of the big winning ETFs prior to the pandemic and in the first year after the pandemic began. In 2020, ARKK was up 152.5%. The money poured in as investors wanted a taste of Cathie’s investing magic.

But in 2021, and now again in 2022, ARKK has seen big declines. ARKK fell 23.4% in 2021 and is down 50% year-to-date in 2022. Even with that performance, the money is still coming in.

Cathie continues to add to her growth stock portfolio, even as the shares sink.

Is the worst now priced in with ARKK?

2. Energy Select Sector SPDR XLE

The Energy ETF covers the entire industry including producers, refiners and those in the service sector. However, the two largest holding in XLE are ExxonMobil XOM and Chevron CVX. Combined, ExxonMobil and Chevron account for 43.7% of the XLE.

ExxonMobil is up 56.9% year-to-date while Chevron has gained 48.8%. They are driving this ETF higher. Both ExxonMobil and Chevron remain value stocks with forward P/Es of 9.6 and 10.5%, respectively.

If you want to own a basket of energy stocks, is XLE the way to go?

3. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF XOP

The Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF owns only the energy producers. It is an equal weight ETF so you won’t see a big concentration in ExxonMobil or Chevron, even though both are also in this ETF. It’s largest holding is Callon Petroleum which is 3% of the ETF.

Shares of XOP are up 61.3% year-to-date but unliked the Energy ETF (XLE), the outflows have been greater than the inflows, possibly as investors cash out profits.

Is all the good news already priced into XOP?

What Else do you Need to Know About ARKK Versus the Energy ETFs in 2022?

Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.

How to Profit from the Hot Electric Vehicle Industry

Global electric car sales in 2021 more than doubled their 2020 numbers. And today, the electric vehicle (EV) technology and very nature of the business is changing quickly. The next push for future technologies is happening now and investors who get in early could see exceptional profits.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.