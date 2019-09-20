ARKK Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the ARKK ETF (Symbol: ARKK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.74, changing hands as low as $44.25 per share. ARKK shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARKK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARKK's low point in its 52 week range is $34.75 per share, with $49.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.74.

