ARKK Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the ARK Innovation ETF (Symbol: ARKK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.96, changing hands as high as $41.70 per share. ARK Innovation shares are currently trading up about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARKK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ARKK's low point in its 52 week range is $29.43 per share, with $78.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.93.
