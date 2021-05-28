ARKG Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the ARKG ETF (Symbol: ARKG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $83.24, changing hands as high as $84.05 per share. ARKG shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARKG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARKG's low point in its 52 week range is $42.195 per share, with $115.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $82.93.

