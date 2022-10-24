ARKG Holding PacBio’s 1-Month Returns Top 48%

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) holding Pacific Biosciences (PACB) opened lower on Monday but is still posting one-month returns topping 48%.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences traded up around 16% last Friday after a busy news week. The company announced last Monday a collaboration with the Consortium for Long Read Sequencing (CoLoRS) to analyze the frequency of long-read variants, ARK Invest wrote in a recent commentary.

“On Wednesday, PacBio announced that its collaboration with Twist Biosciences (TWST) was ready to deliver the portfolio of target enrichment panels for HiFi sequencing data,” ARK wrote. “On Thursday, PacBio launched its single-cell transcriptomics solution, which could ‘usher in a new era of RNA discovery.’”

PacBio is down over 2% in mid-day trading Monday. Over the past five days, PacBio is up over 10%, and over one month, the stock is up over 48%.

Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, PacBio is a leading provider of highly accurate and comprehensive long-read sequencing solutions. PacBio is a top-five holding in ARKG, weighted 4.19% in the fund as of October 24.

ARKG is an actively managed equity strategy that aims to provide exposure to DNA sequencing technology, gene editing, CRISPR, therapeutics, agricultural biology, and molecular diagnostics.

Companies within ARKG are focused on and are expected to substantially benefit from extending and enhancing the quality of human and other life by incorporating technological and scientific developments and advancements in genomics into their businesses, according to the firm.

ARKG typically holds between 40 and 60 securities and charges an expense ratio of 75 basis points.

Top holdings in the fund as of October 24 include Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS, 7.14%), Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS, 7.09%), Caredx Inc (CDNA, 4.72%), Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA, 4.60%), and Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB, 4.19%), according to the fund’s website.

