ARKG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the ARKG ETF (Symbol: ARKG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $81.48, changing hands as low as $78.82 per share. ARKG shares are currently trading off about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARKG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARKG's low point in its 52 week range is $41.501 per share, with $115.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $79.23.

