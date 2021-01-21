ARKG: Access the Latest and Greatest Genomics Innovation

Genomics is one of the premier disruptive technologies. While several exchange traded funds provide access to this fast-growing industry, the ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector Fund (CBOE: ARKG) is arguably the best when it comes to keeping pace with the rapidly changing world of genomics advances.

Take the case of HiFi sequencing chemistry, a still nascent healthcare technology, but one some ARKG components already have exposure to.

“During the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference last week, Invitae (NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, and Pacific Biosciences 'PacBio' (PACB), a provider of long-read sequencing instruments, announced a collaboration to develop an ultra-high-throughput sequencing platform based on PacBio’s HiFi sequencing chemistry. This collaboration could increase the number of threats to companies focused on short-read sequencing,” according to ARK research.

ARKG: A Pioneer in HiFi Sequencing

Genomics companies try to better understand how biological information is collected, processed, and applied by reducing guesswork and enhancing precision, restructuring health care, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and enhancing our quality of life. Data confirm that genomics is a booming market with epic potential for investors.

“Securities within ARKG are substantially focused on and are expected to substantially benefit from extending and enhancing the quality of human and other life by incorporating technological and scientific developments, improvements and advancements in genomics into their business. One such way this is accomplished is by offering new products or services that rely on genomic sequencing, analysis, synthesis or instrumentation,” according to the issuer.

HiFi sequencing could be the latest in a long line of compelling catalysts for ARKG.

“Bolstered not only by results from this year’s PrecisionFDA Truth Challenge but also by improvements in HiFi accuracy via Google’s (GOOGL) DeepVariant as well as research community feedback, we think PacBio’s HiFi sequencing method provides the most complete and accurate view of the human genome,” according to ARK.

HiFi is also important in helping ARKG components differentiate themselves from rivals.

“In our opinion, HiFi sequencing should help Invitae pull further away from its competition in the molecular diagnostics space, enabling the detection and evaluation of hard-to-sequence variants that could change patient management meaningfully,” notes ARK. “Unlike with short-read sequencing, HiFi-sequenced genomes should allow for the digital reassessment of patients’ DNA throughout their lifetimes, especially as researchers learn more about hard-to-sequence genes and the effects of structural variation within the human genome.”

