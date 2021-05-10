ARKF Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the ARKF ETF (Symbol: ARKF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $47.23, changing hands as low as $46.95 per share. ARKF shares are currently trading off about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARKF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARKF's low point in its 52 week range is $25.1805 per share, with $64.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.09.

