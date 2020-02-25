Arkema's shares jump after report of Elliott interest

PARIS, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Shares in French speciality chemicals group Arkema AKE.PA jumped on Tuesday after a media report said the company was considering potential asset disposals to pre-empt a campaign by activist fund Elliott Management.

Elliott, which has recently targeted French companies including drinks maker Pernod Ricard PERP.PA and software firm Altran ALTT.PA, has built a small stake in Arkema, Bloomberg reported, citing people close to the matter.

Both Arkema and Elliott declined to comment.

There were no recent filings from French market watchdog AMF reporting any Elliott stake in Arkema, meaning any position is under a 5% threshold.

Arkema shares closed up 6.44%.

A move by Elliott would highlight the increasing focus of activist investors on French companies, despite their traditional deterrents such as big stakes held by family owners or governments.

The Bloomberg report said Arkema's CEO Thierry Le Henaff had taken preemptive action to review the company's portfolio to avoid any activist campaign or takeover interest.

Among options under consideration by the company are the sale of a division that makes that makes glass-like polymers worth more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), according to the Bloomberg report.

Last year, Arkema announced the sale of its functional polyolefins business to South-Korean company SK Global Chemical 285130.KS for an enterprise value of 335 million euros ($363.41 million).

The deal is expected to complete in the second quarter of 2020. ($1 = 0.9218 euros)

(Reporting by Matthieu Protard and Maya Nikolaeva, Editing by Sarah White and Jane Merriman)

