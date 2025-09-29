Arkema (WBAG:AKE) Price Target Decreased by 15.18% to 77.09

The average one-year price target for Arkema (WBAG:AKE) has been revised to € 77,09 / share. This is a decrease of 15.18% from the prior estimate of € 90,88 dated June 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 56,14 to a high of € 99,02 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.87% from the latest reported closing price of € 64,85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 257 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arkema. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AKE is 0.16%, an increase of 9.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.46% to 10,894K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 863K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 828K shares , representing an increase of 4.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKE by 13.36% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 783K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 567K shares , representing an increase of 27.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKE by 22.16% over the last quarter.

TBGVX - Tweedy, Browne Global Value Fund holds 657K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 549K shares , representing an increase of 16.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKE by 14.60% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 559K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 485K shares , representing an increase of 13.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKE by 2.23% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 536K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 512K shares , representing an increase of 4.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKE by 10.89% over the last quarter.

