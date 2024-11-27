News & Insights

Arkema upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citi

November 27, 2024 — 03:50 pm EST

Citi upgraded Arkema (ARKAY) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of EUR 100, up from EUR 93.50, in a sector note on European Diversified Chemicals. The firm believes the sector is “under-earning, under-owned, and trade on cheap valuations, which limits the downside, but added that its “Deep Dive risk/reward-assessment shows Arkema as best positioned for 2025.” Additionally, Citi opened a pair trade Overweight Arkema vs. Underweight Syensqo.

