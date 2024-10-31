News & Insights

Stocks
ARKAY

Arkema upgraded to Buy from Hold at Berenberg

October 31, 2024 — 04:35 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Berenberg upgraded Arkema (ARKAY) to Buy from Hold with a price target of EUR 102, up from EUR 94. The firm’s survey of 150 buyers of engineering polymers suggests a threat from China for some specialty plastics, which may prove problematic for pricing across the polymer space, potentially leading to European manufacturers making compromises in terms of shutting capacity or taking a smaller part of the market, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm downgraded Syensqo to Hold saying it may prove challenging to protect pricing, and upgraded Arkema to Buy, whose portfolio it view sas better insulated from this threat.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ARKAY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARKAY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.