ARKEMA Q3 Adj. Net Income Declines; Sales Down 17.2% At Constant Currency

(RTTNews) - ARKEMA (ARKAY.PK) reported third quarter net income - Group share - of 114 million euros compared to 224 million euros, last year. Earnings per share was 1.37 euros compared to 2.86 euros. Adjusted net income declined to 177 million euros from 260 million euros. Adjusted net income per share was 2.38 euros compared to 3.52 euros.

Third quarter sales were 2.33 billion euros, down by 21.7% relative to the particularly elevated level of third-quarter 2022. Volumes were down by 6.6%.

Arkema confirmed its EBITDA forecast of around 1.5 billion euros in 2023.

Separately, Arkema's Board proposed the renewal of term of office of Thierry Le Henaff, Chairman and CEO, for four years at the next annual general meeting in May 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.