News & Insights

Markets

ARKEMA Q3 Adj. Net Income Declines; Sales Down 17.2% At Constant Currency

November 09, 2023 — 04:44 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - ARKEMA (ARKAY.PK) reported third quarter net income - Group share - of 114 million euros compared to 224 million euros, last year. Earnings per share was 1.37 euros compared to 2.86 euros. Adjusted net income declined to 177 million euros from 260 million euros. Adjusted net income per share was 2.38 euros compared to 3.52 euros.

Third quarter sales were 2.33 billion euros, down by 21.7% relative to the particularly elevated level of third-quarter 2022. Volumes were down by 6.6%.

Arkema confirmed its EBITDA forecast of around 1.5 billion euros in 2023.

Separately, Arkema's Board proposed the renewal of term of office of Thierry Le Henaff, Chairman and CEO, for four years at the next annual general meeting in May 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.