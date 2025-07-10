Arkema to Invest $20M to Build New Rilsan Clear Unit in Singapore

Arkema S.A. ARKAY announced that following the start-up of the Rilsan Clear transparent polyamide unit in Singapore, which boosted the capacity of Rilsan polyamide 11 by 50%, it is investing $20 million in a new Rilsan Clear transparent polyamide unit.

The unit is expected to be operational in the first quarter of 2026. With this move, Arkema plans to triple its global production capacity of Rilsan Clear transparent polyamides.

Arkema plans to capitalize on the rising global demand for sustainable high-performance transparent materials with varied applications in eyewear, consumer electronics, healthcare devices and home appliances. As the leading producer of bio-based transparent polyamides, Arkema also has flagship grades of Rilsan Clear Rnew G850 and G820, containing respectively 45% and 62% bio-based carbon origin in its portfolio. These top-notch grades feature high transparency, flexibility and chemical resistance at a wide range of temperatures.

The project is aimed at developing supply lines with shorter lead times to cater to the growing demand in Asia and beyond. The strategic platform in Singapore will set Arkema on the path of global growth and build on its material science expertise.

ARKAY stock has lost 11.9% over the past year compared with the industry’s 15.3% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ARKAY’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

ARKAY currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Royal Gold RGLD, Coeur Mining CDE and Carpenter Technology CRS. While RGLD and CDE currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, CRS carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RGLD’s current-year earnings is pegged at $7.47 per share, indicating a 42.02% year-over-year increase.Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 9.04%. RGLD’s shares have gained 19.4% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CDE’s current-year earnings is pegged at 68 cents per share, implying a 277.78% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing once, with an average surprise of 136.19%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’ 2025 earnings is pegged at $7.27 per share, indicating a rise of 53.38% from year-ago levels. The company’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its shares have gained 154% in the past year.





Higher. Faster. Sooner. Buy These Stocks Now

A small number of stocks are primed for a breakout, and you have a chance to get in before they take off.

At any given time, there are only 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. On average, this list more than doubles the S&P 500. We’ve combed through the latest Strong Buys and selected 7 compelling companies likely to jump sooner and climb higher than any other stock you could buy this month.

You'll learn everything you need to know about these exciting trades in our brand-new Special Report, 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arkema SA (ARKAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.