Arkema to Expand its Portfolio of Low-GWP Refrigerant Solutions

Arkema SA ARKAY is set to expand its offerings of low global warming potential (GWP) refrigerants worldwide, improving access to next-generation refrigerant solutions. Through a commercial agreement with Honeywell International Inc., this portfolio expansion will enhance global supply chains, meet the growing demand for HFO (hydrofluoroolefin) blends in the HVACR sector and support the ongoing phasedown of HFCs (hydrofluorocarbon).



Arkema is expanding its range of next-generation refrigerants by offering HFO blends under its Forane brand, which is widely recognized and already adopted by leading equipment manufacturers. These advanced refrigerants not only comply with HVACR industry regulations but also enhance energy efficiency for both residential and commercial applications.



Among the offerings is Forane 454B, featuring a low GWP of 466 and performance characteristics similar to R-410A, making it a preferred choice for comfort cooling systems and already specified by several OEMs. Forane 448A and Forane 449A are ideal for low to medium temperature refrigeration in settings such as supermarkets, walk-in coolers and freezers, cold storage rooms and centralized rack systems. For transport refrigeration needs, Forane 452A offers a reliable alternative to R-404A. Lastly, Forane 513A delivers more than a 50% reduction in GWP compared to R-134A, making it suitable for a range of applications, including centrifugal chillers, air conditioning, heat pumps and medium temperature refrigeration. Through this expanded portfolio, Arkema supports the transition to more sustainable refrigeration solutions.



Arkema delivers innovative technological solutions to address key global challenges such as new energies, water access, recycling, urbanization and sustainable mobility, while maintaining ongoing engagement with its stakeholders. In 2024, the Group reported approximately €9.5 billion in sales.



Shares of Arkema have lost 25.1% over the past year compared with a 26.8% decline of its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ARKAY’s Rank & Key Picks

ARKAY currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. IDR and Hawkins, Inc. HWKN



Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 11.1%. The company's shares have soared 112% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Idaho Strategic Resources’ current-year earnings is pegged at 21 cents. IDR, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, while missing twice, with an average earnings surprise of 21.7%. The company's shares have rallied 28% in the past year.



Hawkins, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1, beat the consensus estimate in one of the trailing four quarters, while missing thrice. In this time frame, it has delivered an earnings surprise of roughly 6.1%, on average. The company's shares have rallied 57.3% in the past year.





Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arkema SA (ARKAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (IDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.