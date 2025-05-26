Arkema Completes 400 Million Euros Undated Hybrid Bond Issuance

Arkema S.A. ARKAY recently announced the completion of a €400 million undated hybrid bond issuance, featuring an annual coupon rate of 4.25% and an initial call date after five years.



The funds raised will primarily be used to refinance one of Arkema’s two existing hybrid bonds, valued at €300 million, which has a first call date scheduled for Jan. 21, 2026. This transaction supports the company’s strategy to diversify its financing resources.



Leveraging its strong expertise in materials science, Arkema delivers a high-quality range of technologies designed to meet the increasing global demand for innovative and sustainable materials. With a strategic focus on becoming a pure Specialty Materials player, the company is organized into three synergistic and forward-looking segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions. These segments represented approximately 92% of Arkema’s total sales in 2024. In addition, the company maintains a strong and competitive Intermediates division.



Arkema develops advanced technological solutions aimed at addressing key global challenges such as renewable energy, water accessibility, recycling, urban development and sustainable mobility. It maintains ongoing engagement with all its stakeholders. In 2024, the company generated around €9.5 billion in sales.



Shares of Arkema have lost 30.9% over the past year compared with a 29.4% decline of its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ARKAY’s Rank & Key Picks

ARKAY currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, Alamos Gold Inc. AGI and Hawkins, Inc. HWKN



Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 11.1%. The company's shares have soared 110% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Alamos Gold current-year earnings is pegged at $1.29 per share. AGI, carrying a Zacks Rank #1, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, while missing twice, with an average earnings surprise of 1.4%. The company's shares have rallied 58.1% in the past year.



Hawkins, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2, beat the consensus estimate in one of the trailing four quarters, while missing thrice. In this time frame, it has delivered an earnings surprise of roughly 8.2%, on average. The company's shares have rallied 43.6% in the past year.

