Arkema (ARKAY) to Expand DMDS Production Capacity in Texas

Arkema S.A. ARKAY, has announced the expansion of its global production capacity of DMDS (dimethyl disulfide) at its Beaumont facility in the United States. This strategic move is driven by the rapidly growing biofuel market, which is fueled by the demand for sustainable solutions and the imperative to decarbonize road and air transportation.

The development of biofuels is critical in the quest for decarbonization, particularly in the aviation sector. DMDS plays a pivotal role as an additive in the production of renewable fuels. It has proven to be the most efficient solution in assisting biorefineries in converting vegetable oils and agricultural waste into renewable fuels.

As the world leader in DMDS production, Arkema supplies sulfur-based and specialty solutions to facilitate the growth of its customers in Europe, Asia, and North America. DMDS not only enables the production of clean and renewable fuels but also enhances the efficiency of the purification and transformation processes it is involved in. Additionally, DMDS has applications in crop protection and serves as a raw material in the production of Sulfonyls, particularly in the electronics industry.

With existing production capacities in Lacq, France, and Kerteh, Malaysia, along with a renowned customer service and support infrastructure, Arkema is strategically positioned to serve its customers across the three major regions where the company operates. The expansion in the Beaumont site in Texas represents a significant investment aimed at meeting the surging demand, especially in the United States, and providing local supply in the region.

The recent investment in the Beaumont site is poised to address the robust surge in demand, especially within the United States, while also ensuring a localized supply for the region. This initiative aligns perfectly with Arkema's commitment to bolster the transition toward renewable energy sources. Furthermore, it will empower the company to consolidate its standing as a prominent global contributor in the burgeoning market of environmentally sustainable sulfur derivatives and cutting-edge materials.

This investment, totaling €130 million (roughly $138 million), will not only boost production but also create job opportunities at the Beaumont site, while enhancing the site's upstream and downstream integration. The project is expected to commence operations in the second quarter of 2025.

Shares of Arkema have gained 35% in the past year against an 8.5% rise of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Arkema currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are WestRock Company WRK and Hawkins, Inc. HWKN, both sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Alamos Gold Inc. AGI, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The earnings estimate for Westrock’s current year is pegged at $3.02. In the past 60 days, WRK’s current-year earnings estimate has been revised upward by 29%. WRK beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 30.7%. The company’s shares have rallied 17.2% in the past year.

The consensus estimate for Hawkins’ current-year earnings is pegged at $3.40, indicating year-over-year growth of 18.9%. In the past 60 days, HWKN’s current-year earnings estimate has been revised upward by 32.3%. HWKN beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 25.6%. The company’s shares have rallied 54.4% in the past year.

The earnings estimate for Alamos’ current year is pegged at 43 cents, indicating a year-over-year growth of 53.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGI current-year earnings has been revised 7.5% upward in the past 60 days. The company’s shares have risen roughly 54.3% in the past year.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Arkema SA (ARKAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

WestRock Company (WRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.