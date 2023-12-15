Arkema (ARKAY) to Acquire Arc Building Products in Ireland

Arkema S.A. ARKAY announced its planned acquisition of Irish manufacturer Arc Building Products. The buyout will strengthen its position in Ireland's growing construction adhesives market, which will provide a broader range of solutions and a local manufacturing footprint.



Arc Building Products, which specializes in tile adhesives, floor preparation systems, building chemicals, and sealing and bonding solutions, has established a strong presence in the Irish market by providing first-rate system solutions with a strong emphasis on customer service. It generates approximately €15 million in annual sales and has a manufacturing facility in Arklow, Co. Wicklow, Ireland.



Bostik, the adhesive solutions segment of the Arkema Group, is poised to leverage significant industrial and commercial synergies through this planned acquisition, building on its strong position in Ireland for over 60 years. Bostik will expand its portfolio of high-value-added solutions for the growing Irish construction market, which is being driven by rising demand for sustainable housing and renovation.



Bostik will also make significant investments in its Arklow facility to increase the local production of its solutions. This project is scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2024.



Shares of Arkema have gained 20% over the past year against the 9.3% decline of its industry.



