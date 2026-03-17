Arkema Announces Expansion of Kynar PVDF Production Capacity in China

Arkema S.A. ARKAY has announced a 20% expansion of its Kynar PVDF production capacity at its Changshu site in China, reinforcing its commitment to meet the highest operating standards through continuous improvement in its manufacturing excellence.

The new unit is scheduled to start up in 2028 to support demand growth across key sectors such as electric vehicles (EVs), energy storage systems (ESS), high-performance coatings, semiconductor manufacturing, chemical processing industries and water filtration.

Investment in the expansion of Kynar PVDF is critical to match the accelerating demand across the Asia-Pacific region and beyond. It reflects Arkema’s strategy to increase the product’s footprint, strengthen the supply chain and enhance responsiveness by closely collaborating with customers.

The project is backed by the company’s global R&D capabilities, including centers in China, France, Japan, South Korea and the United States, which drive innovation in PVDF advanced applications and technologies. The expansion adds to its previously announced capacity increase in Calvert City, KY and the Pierre-Benite site in France, positioning Arkema as a global leader in PVDF production.

ARKAY’s stock has lost 31% over the past year compared with the industry’s 6.4% decline.



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ARKAY’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

ARKAY currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM, Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. BVN and Balchem Corporation BCPC.

While AEM and BVN sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, BCPC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEM’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $13.28 per share, indicating a rise of 60.39% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 10.77%. AEM’s shares have soared 98.6% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BVN’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $3.88 per share, indicating a 17.58% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 80.4%. BVN’s shares have jumped 131.5% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCPC’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $5.47 per share, indicating a 6.2% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the four trailing quarters, while missing it in the remaining two. BCPC’s shares have gained 1.5% over the past year.

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Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arkema SA (ARKAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (BVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Balchem Corporation (BCPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.