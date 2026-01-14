ARKAY's New Rilsan Polyamide Unit Begins Operations in Singapore

Arkema S.A. ARKAY has announced the successful start-up of its new Rilsan Clear transparent polyamides production unit operation at its Singapore platform. The move has significantly strengthened the company’s dominance in high-performance polymers, providing it with the largest transparent polyamide production capacity in Asia and tripling its global production capacity for Rilsan Clear materials.

The $20 million investment, first announced in July 2025, is a part of Arkema’s major growth projects and strategic roadmap to expand its Specialty Materials portfolio. Designed for high operational reliability and efficiency, the new unit is expected to support the growing demand of sustainable high-performance transparent materials across key markets such as eyewear, AR/VR and smart consumer electronics, industrial filtration, healthcare devices and home appliances.

Rilsan Clear transparent polyamides are exceptional for the combination of high performance, aesthetics and sustainability. It also comes with high transparency, flexibility, chemical resistance and is fully recyclable through Arkema’s Virtucycle program. Arkema leads the market in bio-based transparent polyamides with Rilsan Clear Rnew G850 and G820 containing 45% and 62% bio-based carbon origin, respectively.

ARKAY’s stock has slumped 21.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s 20.8% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ARKAY’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

ARKAY currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM, Kinross Gold Corporation KGC and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM.

At present, AEM and KGC sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, while ASM carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEM’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $7.87 per share, indicating a rise of 86.05%. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 11.63%. AEM’s shares have gained 136.2% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KGC’s 2025 earnings is pinned at $1.68 per share, indicating a 147.06% year-over-year increase. Its shares have surged 213% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM’s 2025 fiscal-year earnings is pinned at 17 cents per share, indicating a 13.33% year-over-year increase. ASM’s shares have gained 526% over the past year.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arkema SA (ARKAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avino Silver (ASM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.