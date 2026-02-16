Ark Restaurants Stock Declines Post Q1 Earnings, Sales Weaken

Shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. ARKR have lost 2.3% since the company reported results for the quarter ended Dec. 27, 2025, underperforming the S&P 500 Index, which fell 1.6% over the same period. Over the past month, however, the stock has gained 4.3%, outperforming the broader market’s 1.9% decline.

Ark Restaurants’ Earnings Snapshot

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, Ark Restaurants reported total revenues of $40.7 million, down 9.4% from $44.9 million in the prior-year period. Excluding $998,000 in revenues related to the Tampa Food Court that was closed on Dec. 19, 2024, prior-year revenues were $43.9 million, implying a decrease of about 7.4% on a comparable basis.

Company-wide same-store sales, excluding Tampa, fell 7.3% year over year, primarily due to lower catering and à la carte revenue at Bryant Park Grill & Café and reduced revenues at the America property in Las Vegas amid partial renovations.

Net income attributable to Ark Restaurants dropped sharply to $0.9 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, from $3.2 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter, representing declines of 71.7% in net income and 71.6% in earnings per share. Operating income fell 80.8% to $1.1 million from $5.7 million a year earlier.

Adjusted EBITDA, however, rose 10.9% to $1.5 million from $1.4 million, reflecting the absence of certain one-time items that boosted the prior-year period.

ARKR’s Other Key Business Metrics

Cost controls were evident across several expense categories. Food and beverage costs declined 11.9% to $10.7 million from $12.1 million, while payroll expenses decreased 13.4% to $14.2 million from $16.4 million. Occupancy and other operating costs also trended lower year over year. The prior-year quarter included a $5.2 million gain on the termination of the Tampa Food Court lease and a $146,000 loss on the closure of El Rio Grande, which did not recur this quarter. The absence of the lease termination gain weighed heavily on year-over-year profit comparisons.

Depreciation and amortization also declined 21.5% to $0.6 million from $0.8 million. Management indicated during theearnings callthat ARKR has focused on efficiency initiatives, including reengineering menu items and reducing overtime, to help control labor expenses.

Ark Restaurants ended the quarter with $9.1 million in cash and cash equivalents and total outstanding debt of $2.9 million, indicating a solid liquidity position.

Ark Restaurants Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Ark Restaurants Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ark Restaurants Corp. Quote

Ark Restaurants’ Management Commentary

On theearnings call management characterized the quarter as “quiet” compared with prior periods marked by impairments and one-time items. Chairman and CEO Michael Weinstein highlighted strong performance in Las Vegas, where operations at the New York-New York Hotel & Casino continued to generate increased cash flow despite lower overall traffic on the Las Vegas Strip, where traffic was down 11%.

Florida restaurants faced headwinds, with revenues down 10% to 13% at full-service locations due to softer demand and weather disruptions. Alabama operations were described as stable, while Washington, D.C. remained challenging overall, though management expressed optimism about new management at Sequoia.

At Bryant Park in New York, ongoing litigation related to lease awards continued to impact event bookings, though management believes ARKR is in a favorable legal position and expects event business to improve over time.

Factors Influencing ARKR’s Quarter

Revenue declines were driven largely by negative publicity and uncertainty surrounding the Bryant Park lease dispute, as well as partial renovations at the America property in Las Vegas. Severe cold weather in Florida also materially affected traffic during the first two weeks of the quarter, with some full-service locations experiencing sales declines of up to 40% during that stretch.

At the same time, management cited operational efficiencies, menu engineering and modest price increases to help offset cost pressures, particularly in food inputs.

Ark Restaurants’ Guidance and Strategic Outlook

While no formal financial guidance was provided, management indicated that cash flow should improve in the coming months as renovation spending at the America property winds down. Ark Restaurants also continues to pursue opportunities related to its investment in New Meadowlands Racetrack LLC, where a potential New Jersey referendum on casino gambling could open long-term growth avenues, though any such development could involve ownership dilution.

ARKR’s Other Developments

Ark Restaurants remains engaged in legal proceedings concerning its Bryant Park Grill & Café and The Porch at Bryant Park leases, which expired in March and April 2025, respectively. The outcome remains uncertain, and management acknowledged that the dispute could have a material adverse effect if the company ultimately loses the locations.

Additionally, ARKR continues to evaluate its investment in the Meadowlands, where a potential casino license would require legislative and voter approval and could entail significant capital raising efforts.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.