Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Ark Restaurants is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$14m ÷ (US$156m - US$31m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2022).

Therefore, Ark Restaurants has an ROCE of 11%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 10% generated by the Hospitality industry.

NasdaqGM:ARKR Return on Capital Employed July 29th 2022

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Ark Restaurants, check out these free graphs here.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Ark Restaurants Tell Us?

In terms of Ark Restaurants' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 11% from 17% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Bottom Line On Ark Restaurants' ROCE

While returns have fallen for Ark Restaurants in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. However, total returns to shareholders over the last five years have been flat, which could indicate these growth trends potentially aren't accounted for yet by investors. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

