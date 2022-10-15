Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Ark Restaurants Carry?

As you can see below, Ark Restaurants had US$24.9m of debt at July 2022, down from US$36.8m a year prior. But on the other hand it also has US$26.6m in cash, leading to a US$1.71m net cash position.

How Strong Is Ark Restaurants' Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Ark Restaurants had liabilities of US$33.5m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$89.8m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$26.6m and US$5.02m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$91.7m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's US$69.6m market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet intently. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution. Given that Ark Restaurants has more cash than debt, we're pretty confident it can handle its debt, despite the fact that it has a lot of liabilities in total.

It was also good to see that despite losing money on the EBIT line last year, Ark Restaurants turned things around in the last 12 months, delivering and EBIT of US$14m. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Ark Restaurants will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. Ark Restaurants may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Happily for any shareholders, Ark Restaurants actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last year. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Summing Up

Although Ark Restaurants's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of US$1.71m. The cherry on top was that in converted 112% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$16m. So we don't have any problem with Ark Restaurants's use of debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Ark Restaurants that you should be aware of.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

