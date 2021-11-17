Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Ark Restaurants's Debt?

As you can see below, Ark Restaurants had US$36.8m of debt at July 2021, down from US$46.4m a year prior. However, it also had US$18.3m in cash, and so its net debt is US$18.6m.

How Strong Is Ark Restaurants' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGM:ARKR Debt to Equity History November 17th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Ark Restaurants had liabilities of US$33.6m due within a year, and liabilities of US$84.1m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$18.3m in cash and US$4.37m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$95.0m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit casts a shadow over the US$61.7m company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. After all, Ark Restaurants would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Ark Restaurants will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Over 12 months, Ark Restaurants made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$111m, which is a fall of 11%. We would much prefer see growth.

Caveat Emptor

While Ark Restaurants's falling revenue is about as heartwarming as a wet blanket, arguably its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is even less appealing. Indeed, it lost US$2.2m at the EBIT level. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above make us nervous about the company. It would need to improve its operations quickly for us to be interested in it. On the bright side, we note that trailing twelve month EBIT is worse than the free cash flow of US$2.5m and the profit of US$4.2m. So there is definitely a chance that it can improve things in the next few years. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Ark Restaurants you should be aware of, and 2 of them are potentially serious.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

