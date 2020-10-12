ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) Hits a 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW is probably a suitable pick. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 191.3% from its 52-week low price of $40.50/share.

Let’s take a look at the fund and its near-term outlook to gain an insight into where it might be headed:

ARKW in Focus

Companies within the fund are focused on and expected to benefit from shifting the bases of technology infrastructure to the cloud, enabling mobile, new and local services, such as companies that rely on or benefit from the increased use of shared technology, infrastructure and services, Internet-based products and services, new payment methods, big data, the Internet of things, and social distribution and media. It has AUM of $2.43 billion and charges an expense ratio of 76 basis points.

Why the Move?

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, consumers are opting for online retailers to purchase food items and other goods and are resorting to video streaming services and other modes of in-house entertainment. In line with the rising online shopping trend, customers are resorting to digital payments to clear their bills, while merchants and utility providers are advocating the same. Also, the pandemic has resulted in some changes in the lifestyle and preference of people. Most of the surveys have found that people are opting for online shopping over visiting a brick-and-mortar store for their purchases of essential food items and supplies. This is making funds like ARKW an attractive investment option.

More Gains Ahead?

It seems like the fund will remain strong, with a positive weighted alpha of 160.14 which gives cues of further rally.

