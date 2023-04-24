ARK Next Generation Internet Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ARKW

In trading on Monday, shares of the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (Symbol: ARKW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.00, changing hands as low as $48.36 per share. ARK Next Generation Internet shares are currently trading down about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARKW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARKW's low point in its 52 week range is $36.02 per share, with $72.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.94.

