ARK Mines Unveils Major Rare Earth Deposit

May 28, 2024 — 10:18 pm EDT

ARK Mines Ltd (AU:AHK) has released an update.

ARK Mines Ltd announces a maiden Indicated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Sandy Mitchell Rare Earth and Heavy Mineral Project, highlighting 21.7 million tonnes at 1,419ppm Monazite Equivalent. The discovery positions Sandy Mitchell as the first surface-expressed Placer Rare Earth deposit with a JORC Resource on the ASX, promising strong project economics and real potential for further resource expansion. Simple, low-cost mining and processing methods are expected to yield high-value concentrates, with first-pass beneficiation tests producing a high-grade rare earth concentrate.

