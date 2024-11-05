News & Insights

ARK Mines Reports Major Potential in Sandy Mitchell Project

November 05, 2024 — 08:50 pm EST

ARK Mines Ltd (AU:AHK) has released an update.

ARK Mines Ltd has announced an updated exploration target for its Sandy Mitchell project, estimating between 1.3 to 1.5 billion tonnes of monazite equivalent, potentially making it one of the world’s largest rare earth deposits. The update reflects an increase in grade, positioning the project for low-impact, cost-effective mining due to the mineralization being near the surface. This promising development could significantly bolster ARK Mines’ standing in the rare earth market.

